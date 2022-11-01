Wednesday, November 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Atlético de Madrid, out of European tournaments for the first time in the Simeone era

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Athletico Madrid

THE frustration of Cholo Simeone.

THE frustration of Cholo Simeone.

The Spanish team fell to Porto and lost any chance of going to the Europa League.

Atlético de Madrid fell 2-1 in the field of Portowho qualified for the eighth
of the Champions League as first in group B, while the rojiblancos stayed out of Europe this Tuesday.

See also  Atlético de Madrid: Koke defends the "Prehistory" style with which his team plays

A ‘disaster’ in the Simeone era

The goals of Mehdi Taremi (5) and Stephen Eustaquio (24) left Atlético de Madrid without third place in the key, which Bayer Leverkusen snatched from them after drawing 0-0 with Bruges on Tuesday, who went to the round of 16 as second of the group.

The defeat at the Do Dragao stadium, which made up the own goal
of Marcano (90+5), supposes a complete disaster for the rojiblancos who will not even be able to continue their way in the Europa League for the first time since Diego Simeone took charge of the team in the winter of 2011.

Errors in defense and inaccuracies sentenced Atlético and doubts about ‘Cholo’ Simeone are increasing after a game in which Atlético was overwhelmed and only reacted in the last part of the match.

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Atlético #Madrid #European #tournaments #time #Simeone #era

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Frenchman who had 'with permission' sex with 11-year-old girl still prosecuted for rape

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended