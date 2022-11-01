Atlético de Madrid, out of European tournaments for the first time in the Simeone era

Atlético de Madrid fell 2-1 in the field of Portowho qualified for the eighth

of the Champions League as first in group B, while the rojiblancos stayed out of Europe this Tuesday.

A ‘disaster’ in the Simeone era

The goals of Mehdi Taremi (5) and Stephen Eustaquio (24) left Atlético de Madrid without third place in the key, which Bayer Leverkusen snatched from them after drawing 0-0 with Bruges on Tuesday, who went to the round of 16 as second of the group.

The defeat at the Do Dragao stadium, which made up the own goal

of Marcano (90+5), supposes a complete disaster for the rojiblancos who will not even be able to continue their way in the Europa League for the first time since Diego Simeone took charge of the team in the winter of 2011.

Errors in defense and inaccuracies sentenced Atlético and doubts about ‘Cholo’ Simeone are increasing after a game in which Atlético was overwhelmed and only reacted in the last part of the match.

EFE

