Atlético de Madrid receives Osasuna at the Metropolitan stadium to play matchday 19 of LaLiga. The red and white team comes to the duel in great shape, having chained 13 consecutive victories, and one more victory away from being crowned winter champions. In front of them they will have a team in need of good feelings that is going through a sequence of six games without winning in this tournament.

Placeholder mam module Atlético de Madrid – Osasuna from LaLiga, live today: goals, results and last minute of matchday 19