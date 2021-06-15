Atletico de Madrid is one step away from signing Rodrigo De Paul. Negotiations are advanced for him to leave Udinese in the next few days. The transaction would be made at 35 million euros. How will you fare behind the wheel after passing through The league with the Valencia jersey?
Rodrigo De Paul is a player who has the conditions to play for tough teams like Atlético de Madrid. In fact, in Italy some media assure that his arrival at the club led by Cholo Simeone is “imminent”. At the age of 27, the midfielder has decided to emigrate to LaLiga or continue in Udinese.
Although the claims of the Italian club were high at first, asking 40 million euros for De Paul’s pass, Simeone’s request was fundamental. In fact, the DT spoke with the player to convince him to join his squad. As Fabrizio Romano reported on his Twitter account, the operation is already being carried out at 35 million.
De Paul’s contract would extend for five years, until 2026. In this way, the Argentine would return to LaLiga after his time in Valencia (2014-2016). In the Colchonero he will have competition with Koke, Lemar, Llorente and several others. How will it go at Atlético de Madrid?
