This week the round of 16 matches of the Champions League are played and we will meet the four best teams on the continent of the season. On Wednesday it will be the turn of Atlético de Madrid who have to come back from 1-0 against Manchester City if they want to be in the semi-finals.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is Atlético de Madrid – Manchester City? The match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Madrid, with a capacity for 68,456 spectators.
When and what time is Atlético de Madrid – Manchester City? The match will be played on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain (2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina).
On which TV channel can I watch Atlético de Madrid – Manchester City? In Spain it can be seen through Movistar Champions League. In Mexico, on HBO Max. In Argentina on FOX Sports, in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on ESPN and in the United States through fuboTV, TUDCN USA and Univision
Where can I watch Atlético de Madrid and Manchester City ‘online’? In Spain it can be seen online through Movistar +. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela in Star +. And in the United States on TUDN.com, Univision Now and TUDN App.
What was the last result between Atlético de Madrid and Manchester City?
This will be the second match between Atlético de Madrid and Manchester City, so the first leg at the Etihad Stadium is the first and only match between them so far. In that match, the citizen team won 1-0 thanks to a goal from De Bruyne.
LAST NEWS
ATHLETIC MADRID
Atlético de Madrid comes to this game after another defeat, this time in the league against Mallorca, which leaves Simeone’s team in fourth place but with just one point ahead of the fifth.
Cholo will have the entire squad at his disposal except for Héctor Herrera and José María Giménez who already missed the first leg and are in doubt due to injury. In addition, there are several players on the verge of suspension and who could not play a hypothetical semifinal if they saw the yellow card: Correa, De Paul, João Félix, Kondogbia, Llorente, Reinildo, Luis Suárez and Herrera himself.
MANCHESTER CITY
Manchester City comes from drawing 2-2 against Liverpool in the match for the fight for the title in the Premier. With that tie, Guardiola’s men continue to be leaders and maintain the advantage of just one point over the red team.
The Spanish coach will travel to Madrid with all his players, except for the injured Rubén Dias, who is the only casualty he has for this match. In the English team, only João Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne are subject to suspension and they would miss the first leg of the semifinals if they pass and see a yellow card.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Carrasco: Llorente, De Paul, Koke; Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix
Manchester City: Edison; Stones, Laporte, Aké, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Sterling, and Bernardo Silva.
90MIN FORECAST
The last two games for Atlético de Madrid have been far below what is expected of this team, especially the one in the league against Mallorca, and it is very rare to see Cholo’s team stumble three times in a row. Most likely, we will see an Atleti that will try to turn the tie around with all its weapons, but in the end, City will be the team that goes to the semi-finals.
Result: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Manchester City
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
#Atlético #Madrid #Manchester #City #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply