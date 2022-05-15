Atlético de Madrid confirmed what many already imagined: Luis Suárez’s contract will not be renewed and the Uruguayan will not continue at the club next season. He will say goodbye as a starter at the Wanda Metropolitano, in the match against Sevilla.
Suárez arrived at Atleti in 2020 and was one of the figures in the last league that the Colchonero achieved. In this season he lost minutes and at the age of 35 he will look for another team to continue his sports career (The MLS is one of the options that are handled, but their priority is to continue in European football).
Diego Simeone revealed this week a conversation he had with the scorer and that served to imagine what was coming. “I had a talk with Luis in mid-November. Long, hard, sincere… Where the two parties talk about what each one saw in the future and in the present. And what we were going to need from him. From that talk until today, each one in his place respected absolutely everything we talked about, I am grateful, “he declared.
Despite not maintaining the level of last season, Suárez is Atleti’s current top scorer (at least until before the game with Sevilla) with 11 goals in La Liga. It will not be easy to get the goals from him!
