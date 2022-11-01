Atlético de Madrid has said goodbye to the Champions League with another defeat against Porto in a match in which the return to ownership of Joao Félix with Atlético de Madrid stood out. We don’t know if Cholo Simeone put him on, because he considered this match unimportant, or if he really bet on him.
The truth is that the Argentine coach went out with some less usual players, and taking into account that they were playing for access to the Europa League, he took a risk and it went wrong. Atlético de Madrid was defeated despite trying to tie until the last minute, and with the tie between Bayer Leverkusen and Bruges, they are last in the group and are also out of the second European competition.
The rojiblanco team was greatly outmatched by Porto, who scored two goals before the first hour of the game through goals from Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio. The ‘rojiblancos’ barely created any danger and in the first half they only managed to get Porto’s goal once, so they went into the break losing.
In the second half the monologue of the Portuguese would continue, but in the last minutes Atlético would turn and score, but it would be too late. The rojiblancos lose 2-1 and stay out of the Champions League and the Europa League, which leaves Simeone very touched, who was already being widely criticized before this defeat.
#Atlético #Madrid #loses #Porto #qualify #Europa #League
Leave a Reply