ATHLETIC OF MADRID

The bulk of the season appears, the decisive moment, and the rojiblancos continue to grow the dwarfs. Simeone had recovered Carrasco and Hermoso, elemental hinges of the new scheme, and he received João Félix with hope, but again, by hat or by be, he sees his squad shorn, with only fifteen from the first team.

Once COVID has been overcome – only Herrera is infected – injuries are lurking, with Carrasco and Vrsaljko as the last fallen, and the administrative losses of Savic and Saúl, due to accumulation of yellows and Trippier, due to FIFA sanction. Close one front to attend another. Therefore, Lodi and Lemar and Dembélé, on the bench, are expected in the eleven. A relief for Cholo and another test for the leader’s indestructibility, with few wild cards, with Chelsea looming.

AS to watch: Thomas Lemar. Atletico’s ‘El Renacido’ is back. How the Frenchman who is the great hope for today will have turned the situation around. Vital in his new role, between the lines.