Good news for the financial future of Atlético de Madrid. The red and white team joins forces with Red Bullthe prestigious Austrian energy drink brand, until June 2027, after reaching an agreement that will allow the club to earn a million.

“This union allows both companies to strengthen their global presence, the spirit of constant improvement and the search for success. For the first time in Spain, The Austrian brand joins a football club to continue its commitment to ‘give wings’ both individual athletes and team sports,” Atlético de Madrid announced this Thursday.

“We are delighted with the new adventure we are starting with Red Bull, a company with which we share our passion for spectacle and great challenges. We thank you that your first experience in Spanish football is with us“said Óscar Mayo, General Director of Revenue and Operations at Atlético.

“We both believe in sport as a combination of dedication, hard work and a large dose of adrenaline that makes fans vibrate. Our athletes never give up, if they fall, they get up and try again. That is the common spirit of Red Bull and Atlético de Madrid and that we will show at the big events that fans will be able to enjoy at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano,” he said.

The Austrian energy drink brand is fully involved in the world of sports, mainly in football and Formula 1. It has several clubs worldwide, such as Red Bull Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bull and Bragantinoand in motorsports it gives its name to the team in which Max Verstappen competes.