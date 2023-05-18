Barcelona ends its title drought within LaLiga and has done so by dominating it from start to finish, leaving both Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid far behind. Now, with nothing to compete in the remainder of the course, the culé club will focus all its attention from now on the assembly of the squad for the following year, since the arrival of high-quality signings is expected, but, before that, it must have exits.
Sergio Busquets has left and another of the veteran sacred cows who has one foot outside the club is Jordi Alba. There have been approaches between both parties to end his time within the club and it seems that both the player who is known today as Alejandro Balde’s substitute, and the culé team are paving the way for the veteran to leave the squad as a free agent this summer, something that they want to take advantage of within Atlético de Madrid.
Simeone and company understand that Jordi is a player who can still contribute a lot to the mattress cause despite his seniority and given the imminent departure of Reguilón, the mattress club will have a place on the left side available, which could well be given to the former Valencia. At the moment there is no contact and there will not be until it is known if Jordi and Barcelona terminate the contract, but what is a fact is that the winger is a man who likes Diego Pablo Simeone very much.
