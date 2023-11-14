The FC Barcelona board is already working to finalize the signings that the club requires for next summer, this is a need that those in Barcelona have due to the financial complications that continue to be experienced within the team. That being the case, and as we have informed you in 90min, no one should be surprised if the Blaugrana once again exploit the free agent market more than anyone else.
More news about the transfer market
One of the areas that the culé team most wants to reinforce for next year is the center of the field, specifically, containment. It is clear that no matter how good Oriol Romeu may be, he is not a footballer of Barcelona’s level. huge gap that Busquets left open. The goal in mind is Guido Rodríguez, but Simeone can complicate everything.
Weeks ago we informed you in 90min that Barcelona is clear that if Rodríguez does not renew with Betis at the end of 2023, from the first days of January, the culés will make a formal offer to the footballer. However, Atlético de Madrid is already moving chips for the player, and they even have intentions of paying for his transfer this winter, a move of which Barcelona has already been informed, who cannot do anything at the moment in response. Now Xavi and the culés can only hope that Guido rejects offers in winter, but Simeone wants it no matter what, reports the newspaper Sport.
