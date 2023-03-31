Football returns at the club level after the national team break on the occasion of qualifying for Euro 2024. Atlético de Madrid will receive a visit from Real Betis for the match scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m. , match corresponding to day 27 of LaLiga.
Atlético de Madrid comes to this match after winning by three goals to nil against Valencia, with that victory the mattress team was ranked third. On the other hand, Real Betis comes to this match doing the same, winning Mallorca by one goal to nil.
This match will be of vital importance for both, for an Atlético de Madrid team that wants to secure third place in the standings and for a Real Betis team that dreams of playing in the Champions League next season.
Here we leave you the injured and sanctioned of Atlético de Madrid to face Real Betis:
reguilon
Sergio Reguilón arrives as a doubt for this match as he suffers from thigh problems. The Spanish winger has not played a leading role this season, he alone has played five games in which he has accumulated a total amount of 165 minutes. The last appearance he had with the colchoneros was on January 15 against Almería, where he played 22 minutes and was sent off for a double yellow card.
reinildo
Another of the players who will not be against Real Betis will be Reinildo. The Mozambique player suffers from a torn cruciate ligament that has already caused him to miss 16 games this season and will not be available again until September 15. Long term injury.
For this match, Atlético de Madrid will not have sanctioned players. Of course, there are several players warned of sanction by accumulating four yellow cards. The warned players are: Koke, Savic, Kondogbia, Rodrigo de Paul and Marcos Llorente
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Atlético #Madrid #injured #suspended #face #Betis #League
Leave a Reply