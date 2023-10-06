Atlético de Madrid has one of the most exciting duels of this LaLiga matchday ahead of them. Real Sociedad is a team that has very good dynamics after winning the Champions League. Below we show you all the injured from this match:
Memphis Depay
The Dutchman started the season well, but an injury has cut him off. He had less than ten minutes of play against Real Madrid and Simeone will surely decide not to force the machinery
Pablo Barrios
Pablo Barrios suffers a soleus injury and did not play against Feyenoord in the Champions League. The youth player leaves Simeone with no room for maneuver and a decimated midfield. He won’t be at this meeting either.
Caglar Söyüncü
Defender Caglar Söyüncü is also on the injured list, with a hip injury that will keep him out of action until mid-October. His presence at the back is essential for the team’s defensive solidity, and his absence represents a challenge for Simeone.
Thomas Lemar
The Frenchman left the League match against Valencia injured, and the club confirmed the bad news. Lemar has ruptured his Achilles tendon, and will be sidelined for most of the season.
Reinildo
The winger broke his cruciate in the last derby of last season, and although he is close to returning to the team, the Mozambique player is not yet ready to play.
Vitolo
Vitolo will not be able to return to the field until the end of January. Like Reinildo, the Canarian player suffers a torn cruciate ligament
For this match, Atlético de Madrid will not miss any player due to suspension.
