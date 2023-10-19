Atlético de Madrid will have to visit Balaídos this weekend, one of the fields where the first division teams are managing to get more points, since Celta is having a lot of problems in front of goal when playing in front of their fans. In ten league games, they have only managed to score one goal of their own, since the other was an own goal by Pablo Marín. Below we show you Atlético’s losses.
The Dutchman started the season well, but an injury has cut him off. For this meeting in Balaídos he will not be available either, except as a surprise.
The Uruguayan has once again been absent for Atlético de Madrid. After having signed his renewal, he was injured again. Injuries are being a very important part of his career. He will not be able to arrive to face Celta.
Pablo Barrios suffers a soleus injury and did not play against Feyenoord in the Champions League. The youth player leaves Simeone with no room for maneuver and a decimated midfield. He won’t be at this meeting either.
The Frenchman left the League match against Valencia injured, and the club confirmed the bad news. Lemar has ruptured his Achilles tendon, and will be sidelined for most of the season.
The winger broke his cruciate in the last derby of last season, and although he is close to returning to the team, the one from Mozambique is not yet ready to play.
Vitolo will not be able to return to the field until the end of January. Like Reinildo, the Canarian player suffers a torn cruciate ligament
For this match, Atlético de Madrid will not miss any player due to suspension.
