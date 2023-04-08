Atlético de Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano this Sunday in a crucial match to stay in the race for second place. However, the team led by Diego Simeone will be without some of its key players due to injuries.
One of the most outstanding players of Atlético de Madrid, Memphis DePay, will be out of the team until mid-April due to a muscle injury. The loss of the Dutch striker is a great loss for the team, as he is becoming an important player.
Another important casualty for Atlético de Madrid is reinildo, who is currently in the process of recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and will not return to the pitch until September. The absence of the Mozambican left-back is a big concern for Simeone, as he has been a key player in the team’s defence.
Finally, Sergio Reguilon he is doubtful for Sunday’s game due to thigh discomfort. His participation in the game against Rayo Vallecano will depend on his recovery in the next few hours.
Despite Atlético de Madrid’s losses, the team remains one of the favorites to win Sunday’s game against Rayo Vallecano. Diego Simeone’s team has shown to be capable of overcoming obstacles and finding solutions to compensate for the losses in the team.
In addition, there are no players suspended at Atlético de Madrid, which means that Simeone will have the rest of the players in the squad at his disposal for Sunday’s game.
In summary, Atlético de Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano this Sunday with some important casualties, including Memphis Depay and Reinildo. Although the presence of Sergio Reguilón remains unknown, Simeone’s team is confident that they can overcome the difficulties and continue fighting for second place.
