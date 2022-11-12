Atlético de Madrid today had the tough ballot to play the first qualifying round of the Copa del Rey against Almazán, the team from a municipality in Soria that plays in the third division and that has had a unique experience receiving a Champions-level team .
As if that were not enough, Atlético de Madrid has not left anything at home and Cholo Simeone has placed a starting eleven full of stars, who have taken the game seriously and have managed to break an Almazán very supported by his fans in his field. In the stands of the Soriano team a party was lived from beginning to end, but despite the claw of the local team, the rojiblancos went ahead in the 35th minute with a goal by Correa.
In the second half, the Atléticos did not relax and we even saw some dangerous play by Almazán, but Simeone brought on Joao Félix and the game changed. The Portuguese looked very comfortable in a match in which despite the intensity, the skill level was very uneven. That is why Joao’s quality prevailed and he scored the second goal in the 63rd minute, and he could still have scored another.
With this victory, Atlético moves on to the next round of the Copa del Rey, in which the teams participating in the Super Cup, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Real Betis and Valencia CF, will not yet be present. There will still be one more round before the aforementioned teams are in the round, the rojiblancos will have to play one more match that will probably be against another non-professional category team.
