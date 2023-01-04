Atlético de Madrid is going all out in the Copa del Rey. After being left out of any European competition in November by finishing bottom of the group in the Champions League, and being far from the leader of LaLiga, this tournament seems to be the only one they have left to opt for something important this season. For this reason, Cholo Simeone has not left anything behind and has taken the field against Oviedo with the majority of starters.
The game was not easy, the rival played in their own field and showed that they have a good level, since the Spanish second division is part of the professional league. The Asturian team had chances and defended well, but it was Llorente, after an exquisite pass from Griezmann, who scored the first goal of the game.
In the second half, the rojiblancos were more active and had options to score the second, but they ran into a wall under the sticks named Tomeu Nadal. Even so, Oviedo did not shrink and also attacked with danger. The clearest of the Asturians was Borja Bastón, who commanded her by very little at the beginning of the second half.
Atlético de Madird managed to close the match with another goal, this time from youth squad player Barrios, and they will advance to the next round. The negative note was the injury to Hermoso who was replaced by Reinildo, although it doesn’t seem like it was going to be anything serious. We also did not see Joao Félix, who after the good performance in LaLiga, rested today to the disappointment of the fans who expected to enjoy his magic.
