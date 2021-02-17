Atlético de Madrid, leader of La Liga in Spain and directed by Argentine coach Diego Simeone, visits Levante today in a match that was pending the second date and with the aim of expanding its advantage over shooting guard Real Madrid.

The match will be played from 15 (Argentina time) at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium.

Aleti is the leader with 54 points, five more than Madrid, and comes from beating Granada (2-1) as a visitor with one of the goals scored by Argentine striker Angel Correa.

The team led by “Cholo” Simeone will not have a simple rival, since Levante (27), semifinalist of the current edition of the Copa del Rey, achieved good results such as the victory over Real Madrid 17 days ago, although in his Last presentation fell at home against Osasuna (1-0).

Atlético will have the reappearance of one of its greatest figures, the Portuguese forward Joao Félix, who received a medical discharge after having overcome the coronavirus.

Positions:

Atlético de Madrid 54 points; Real Madrid 49; Barcelona 46; Seville 45; Real Sociedad 38; Villarreal 36; Betis 33; Granada 30; Celta de Vigo 29; Athletic de Bilbao 28; Raise 27; Osasuna 25; Getafe, Valencia and Cádiz 24; Alaves 22; Eibar and Valladolid 21; Elche 18 and Huesca 16.