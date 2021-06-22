In the last hours, information emerged that placed Lorenzo Insigne within Atlético de Madrid’s plans for next season, as a new and different mattress alternative in search of the ideal partner for Luis Suárez, a priority task for the Spanish champion squad that directs the ‘Cholo’ Simeone.
With the spectacular Eurocup being carried out by the Italian game generator and the absence once again of Napoli from the Champions League for next season, Lorenzo could seriously value a change of scenery in the next market and said Atlético’s interest in taking over the Insigne’s services, a new competitor has joined the fight for his signing, Barcelona.
Barcelona would seek to tempt the Italian by assessing that his contract ends next year and at the moment there is no indication of a possible renewal of the 30-year-old footballer with Napoli, a factor that could not only force the Italian club to sell its captain and great figure but also considerably reduce its price, a fact that comes in handy for Barcelona that seeks quality and low price, seeking to strengthen the workforce without increasing its financial debt even more.
