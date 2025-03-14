“Incredulity” and “frustration” in Atlético de Madrid, which has broken his silence about the controversy of the penalty annulled to Julián Álvarez in the batch against Real Madrid, after his goodbye to the Champions League. A decision that this Thursday has considered “An error in the use of VAR” and has had “terrible consequences” For the rojiblanco team.

“An error in the use of VAR we knows that the final result of the party will never change. We are aware that, by Much that an error in the use of VAR is attestigüe, the result of a party will never be changed. In any case, we deeply regret the ‘incident’ (as UEFA called it in its statement) produced and The terrible consequences you have had for us“, Entity’s sources have insisted.

In addition, at the same time that he has lamented that what they consider an arbitration error “has taken ahead of the illusion of millions of fans and the spectacular effort” of the rojiblancos, have reiterated their conviction about that “the football family must work together for improve and prevent situations like this from being repeated again“

A day after European elimination, Atlétic because “it was canceled and how it was canceled”since, according to the same sources, It was not broadcast on the screens or in the television broadcast The message of the revision by the VAR of the launch, as marked by the regulations, nor anyone noticed that it was being reviewed to the gestures of the referee Szymon Marciniak.

It also affects that None of the repetitions “clearly” An image in which Julián Alvarez had hit and displaced the ball before the right launch.

From the same morning of this Thursday, in the first hour, members of the General Directorate of Soccer of Atlético de Madrid reviewed the entire game, as usual, and did not understand, as explained from the club, the reason why it was annulled, because they consider that, as stated in article 14 of the rules of the International Board game, in charge of the rules of the game, “the ball will be at stake at the time when it is hit and It moves clearly “, something that does not happen in the images they have seen of the action.





So, after the legal department also expressed its doubts about the determination taken by the VAR, the entity decided to make a formal consultation to the UEFA asking for explanations. At three in the afternoon, The agency made a public statement: “Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his support foot before hitting him, as shown in the attached video clip. According to the current rule (rules of the game, rule 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee pointing out that the goal should be annulled.”

UEFA, in turn, announced that “will establish conversations with FIFA and IFAB for Determine if the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly involuntary“, as is the case in the action of Julián Alvarez, which was due to a slip before the hit.

After the organism’s note, Atlétic There is no displacement of the ball in any of the cameras and the VAR must only enter flagrant errorsapart from the fact that the action is reviewed in just 45 seconds, according to the calculation made by employees of the entity.





He also valued a reaction to the statement although he understood that, despite “the severity of the incident”, the club owed “Keep your respect for arbitration work intact” And “you will continue working to improve the system from within, collaborating to the fullest with all institutions.”

“It is not in Atlético’s DNA to put excuses or divert attention. We get to work at the next of the next Sunday match against Barcelona, ​​”added club sources.