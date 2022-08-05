Atlético de Madrid comfortably beat a rival from LaLiga, Cádiz, in a duel in which the rojiblancos are already preparing to start the championship. Finally, the team came out with a 3-5-2 scheme, solving one of the doubts we had, since Cholo had tried in recent games with the 4-3-3.
And the strategy went well, since the team found depth through the lane Nahuel Molina, and in one of those the first goal came, through Morata, who vindicates himself and takes ballots to try to convince Cholo. The solidity of the team after the goal was very strong and Cádiz could barely reach the area in the first half, which caused them to go into the break with 0-1.
As soon as the second half began, Saúl scored the 0-2, putting land in between and showing that the player has come back hungry for minutes. With the result, Cádiz tried to go on the attack and try to score a goal to get closer, and they did. The locals were able to score some goals, however, it was Atlético who struck again. Wass in minute 46 and Griezmann in minute 51, made it 0-4 and with that they left the match sentenced.
With this, Cádiz seemed to be collapsing, but nevertheless he was able to score a goal in the 87th minute and make up the result somewhat in his stadium, but the Carranza Trophy went to Atlético de Madrid.
