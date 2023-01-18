The transfer market is in its last active days and there are some teams much more in need of reinforcements than others. One of them is Atlético de Madrid. Simeone’s team is experiencing a season of horror and they run the risk of not only not winning anything, but also missing out on the next Champions League, a terrible sporting and financial blow for the club.
The colchoneros require reinforcements at all costs if they want to solve problems, specifically they move within the market for the signing of a forward center that covers the casualties of João Félix and Matheus Cunha, both currently playing in a couple of teams within the Premier League . The team from the capital of Spain has sounded out the ideal replacement and it is even reported that there is a total agreement with the footballer. This is Memphis Depay, however, the movement is stuck because they do not want to comply with the demands of FC Barcelona.
In Barcelona there is no willingness to release Memphis and they demand the signature of Ferreira Carrasco as a bargaining chip, and the reality is that the player, confirmed by his own agent Pini Zahivi, does want to join Xavi’s ranks. However, this movement has been totally ruled out within Atlético de Madrid, as Simeone has the Belgian and will not allow him to leave the club even if this represents a bigger problem to sign Depay. The footballer requested his departure and pressed for it, but the rojiblancos gave a final “no”.
