It could not be. Atlético de Madrid worked hard to try to come back from a match that was uphill for them when they started losing against Bayer Leverkusen and despite managing to tie, they could not confirm the comeback by scoring the winning goal, which mathematically leaves them out of the Champions this season.
The rojiblancos will not play the round of 16 of the highest European club competition, something that leaves the entire world of football surprised, since by squad it clearly enters the list of the 16 best teams in Europe. In addition, Atlético de Madrid did not have a complicated group, but their sporting and game crisis has weighed them down and today they are left out after drawing 2-2 against the Germans.
Leverksuen managed to get ahead early, in the 9th minute, through Diaby. Atlético would equalize in the 22nd minute, but the Germans managed to put the distance back in the 20th minute thanks to a goal from Hudson-Odoi. Cholo’s men were overwhelmed at the beginning of the match, but even so, pride made them overcome and begin to dominate the game and attack dangerously.
The rojiblancos managed to equalize in the 50th minute, which heralded an epic comeback. With the stadium overturned and the team controlling the game, everyone hoped for a goal that would allow them to continue fighting to enter the Champions League. However, and despite the chances they had, the goal did not come and the tie only served to be eliminated. Now the rojiblancos must focus on LaLiga and rebuild a project in which there must be changes, perhaps also on the bench.
