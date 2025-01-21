Follow Atlético Madrid – Bayer Leverkusen live, with the result, goals and the last online time of the Champions League match today

20:53 The challenge of stopping Wirtz, the millionaire talent Atlético seeks to ensure its place among the best eight in the Champions League, but opposite it will have a Bayer Leverkusen on a streak, with 11 consecutive victories. A key challenge will be stopping Florian Wirtz, the 21-year-old star valued at €144 million. The German playmaker has been fundamental in his team’s great moment and in its fight for the Bundesliga title.

20:45 Atleti and Leverkusen, a duel of maximum equality With 10 matches in European competitions, the balance between both teams is completely balanced: 3 wins per side and 4 draws. For Simeone, he is his most recurring rival in the Champions League, with an equally even record: 3 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws.

20:40 Atleti seeks to secure its place in the round of 16 On the fifth day of the group stage, Atlético hosts Bayer Leverkusen at the Metropolitano. The red and whites want to get into the top eight and avoid the playoffs, a key step to alleviate their schedule and secure their place in the Champions League round of 16.

20:35 A major challenge for Atlético Simeone made it clear at a press conference: Bayer Leverkusen will be a demanding rival. “They are an extraordinary team, with brilliant transitions. Xabi Alonso is doing a great job, as he showed last season. “We will compete with our tools.”

20:30 Atleti seeks to redeem itself after the setback The players led by Simeone want to leave behind the fall against Leganés in Butarque, which not only cost them the leadership, but also the end of their historic streak of fifteen consecutive victories.

20:25 Simeone’s wall against German teams Atlético maintains its strength at home in the Champions League against Bundesliga clubs: 10 games undefeated with 7 wins and 3 draws. The last defeat was in 1996 against Dortmund at the Vicente Calderón.

20:20 Xabi Alonso returns to Madrid, now as coach The Bayer Leverkusen coach returns to the city that marked his career as a player: “It is special to return to Madrid. A great match awaits us against a high-level Atleti team. The Metropolitano creates a unique environment that requires maximum concentration.”

20:18 Confirmed Atleti eleven Atlético de Madrid comes out with: Oblak; Javi Galán, Lenglet, Giménez, Nahuel Molina; Barrios, De Paul, Giuliano, Llorente; Julián Álvarez and Griezmann. A team ready for battle at the Metropolitano!

20:10 The Metropolitano will be bursting tonight Atlético de Madrid sold out all the tickets three weeks ago, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere on this Champions League night. The fans promise to be the 12th player!

20:05 Simeone has almost the entire squad Cholo has almost the entire squad for the duel, including Giménez, who has already recovered. The only confirmed casualty is that of Sorloth.