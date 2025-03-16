



He Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona They face this Sunday, March 16, at the Metropolitan Stadium in the match of League corresponding to day 28 of the championship. A meeting that arrives after the appointment of both teams in the round of 16 of the Champions and that can be decisive in the race for the title.

The set of Simeone He receives Barcelona as the third classified from the League, which fell last weekend after his defeat in Getafe (2-1). A duel in which he advanced and ended up losing after the expulsion of Angel Correaabsent today before the Catalans by sanction.

The rojiblancos have one point less than Barcelona, ​​but the set of Hansi Flick He has a game less because last Saturday he could not play his encounter against Osasuna due to the sudden death of Dr. Carles Miñarro.

The party has raised great expectation and the stands of the Metropolitan They will be overwhelmed because Atlético de Madrid, after the stumbling block in the Getafe coliseum, needs the victory not to get off the race for the title of the League, in which Real Madrid, his rival last Wednesday in the return of the round of 16 of the Champions League is also immersed.









Although Barcelona could be worth the tie, Flick’s team will look for the three points to stand firm in the first place in the classification. The Catalans have not been able to overcome the rojiblancos in the two games in which they have faced this season, in which the mats won in the League duel of the first round (1-2) and reaped a draw in the first leg of the cup semifinal (4-4).

Both teams are looking for the three points to remain very alive in the race for the title and also to leave with the high moral to the record of selections.

What time is Atlético de Madrid – Barcelona in League

The attractiveness Atlético de Madrid – Barcelonamatch that is played this Sunday in the Metropolitan and corresponding to day 28 of the League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. A match in which the stadium of the rojiblanco team will present an absolute full.

Where to see Atlético de Madrid – Barcelona in LaLiga

The clash between Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona can be seen live on television through the broadcast of the Dazn channel. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of day 28 of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.