LaLiga EA Sports Follow its course and this Sunday March 16 their forces will measure in the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium

Athletic and Barcelona

in a party corresponding to day Day 28 of the championship.

Atlético arrives at the game after having faced Getafe and Athletic while Barcelona played its last games of LaLiga EA Sports against Osasuna and Real Sociedad. After the meeting against Barcelona, ​​Atlético will play against Espanyol and Seville. For its part, Barcelona will play against Girona and Real Betis.

Atlético – Barcelona

Classification and Statistics of LaLiga EA Sports

Before the initial beep at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium,

Athletic occupies the position number 3 of the classification of LaLiga EA Sports with 56 points, while

Barcelona occupies the Position number 1 of the table with 60 points. A victory, a tie or a defeat will determine the immediate future of both teams in the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.

So far, in LaLiga EA Sports Atlético has a balance of 46

goals in favor

and 22

goals against They have meant 16 games won, 8 tied and 4 losses. Barcelona arrives at the game after scoring 75 goals and having fit 27 that has resulted in 19 games won, 3 tied and 5 lost.

In what we carry as a championship, Atlético has achieved 10 victories, 5 draws and 0 losses at home, while Barcelona has won 9 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses as a visitor.

Check the Pichichi and LaLiga EA Sports Tables before the dispute of the meeting between Atlético and Barcelona.

You can also see which players have seen more yellow and red cards in the championship.

LaLiga EA Sports Party

Television schedule and channel to watch the game between Atlético and Barcelona today

The match between Atlético and Barcelona corresponding to the day Day 28 De LaLiga EA Sports is played today Sunday, March 16 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can see it in Dazn, Dazn LaLiga, LaLiga Tv Bar, Dazn Laliga 2.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Atlético calendar, the Barcelona calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.