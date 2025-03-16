20:56 Players are finishing preparing in changing rooms … This begins already …

20:55 A bad 20 -year -old streak that could break today … Atlético de Madrid does not win the two matches of the same campaign in the competition against the Catalans since 2005/06.

20:54 Lamine has been seeing a door in LaLiga since October … The Barça pearl has not scoring goal in the League from the first round classic, on October 26, when it scored the third in the 0-4 victory at Santiago Bernabéu. A drought of about five months.

20:53 The ‘coconut’ of Barça is called Sorloth … The Norwegian has scored the Catalans five goals.

20:52 Barrios is signing its best season with Atlético de Madrid … In 21 meetings, he has played 1,606 minutes, with which he beats the 1,555 of the previous season.

20:48 Ferran Torres is Flick’s wild card … The ‘shark’ is Hansi Flick’s perfect and favorite revulsion. Of the 11 goals that has scored this season, six of them have been leaving the bench (three in the league).

20:47 Barça boasts of Pedri …

20:46 Szczesny is the talisman of Barça … He has not lost any game wearing the Barca team shirt. The Polish, reinforced by his great game in Lisbon, has left the goal to zero in eight of the 15 games he has played with Barça.

20:43 The best Pedri is the leader of Barça … The Canarian is the most important player of Barça and his football goes beyond statistics. With 1,936 minutes, he has already exceeded 1,481 last season and is being erected as a culé leader. Five goals and six assists support their great season.

20:43 Griezmann doesn’t finish taking Barça’s calm … Barça is not the favorite rival of Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman has played 24 games against Blaugranas with 15 losses. Your participation with a goal or an assistance comes once every four meetings.

20:42 Thus, Barça players have jumped to heat …

20:41 Azpilicueta about elimination: “It was a hard stick for us”

20:39 Simeone: “We raise the matches just like at home” “It’s not a matter of place, but what we believe can do well to the team.”

20:38 Simeone on Lamine Yamal: “He is a boy with a future and a terrible present” «It’s nice to see him play. Reinildo will have a difficult game as all who have had to face Lamine have had.

20:37 Simeone about Barça: “We have played in the best way in his field this year twice” «We were fortune because we were very blunt in the goal situations we had. That was an important basis to carry out those two games ».

20:36 Simeone: “We prepare the game like every weekend” «We are looking for the best options to play a good game. Do what we have to do for the team to compete in the best way ».

20:35 Flick: “I hope a great casadó game” “We must not look beyond the game that touches.”

20:35 Flick on the calendar: “You don’t have to look for excuses about the accumulation of parties” «The calendar is what it is. When you play so many competitions you have to play many games ».

20:34 Flick: “We have learned from the previous games to score one more goal” “If we win today we will get three very important points and that would bring us closer to the goal.”

20:33 This has been the arrival of the Atlético de Madrid bus to the Metropolitan …

20:32 Last hour: Jong’s Frenkie is low in Barça The Dutch will not be in the Metropolitan for gastroenteritis.

20:30 They have already jumped to heat the Barca goalkeepers …

20:29 Balde metamorphosis is a reality … The left -handed side is being one of the best news than the season is going. The qualitative leap is evident and there are already seven assists that he lifts this season.

20:29 Giuliano is at an assistance from Prince Griezmann … The Argentine end has settled in the team for its own merits. It is the second that most assists of the team, four, behind Griezmann.

20:28 Neither fu nor ram … Of the last ten League games, Atlético has won six, he has tied two and has lost two others. The most recent a week ago against Getafe.

20:27 The engine of Atlético de Madrid is called Rodrigo de Paul … The Argentine again trained with the group after ending broken against Madrid in Champions and today is a starter against Barça. He is being one of Cholo Simeone’s keys to maintain balance in the game, with Koke in the infirmary.

20:24 Oblak continues to go up as a rojiblanca legend … The Slovenian will match Tomás today as the third player with the most games in the history of Atlético de Madrid. Look for his sixth Zamora.

20:22 Koundé Sobe Lamine Yamal: “We both get along very well and off the field” «I think we help each other. It is a pleasure to play with him. I will not teach him how he has to attack, but I try to talk to him in the field to help him ».

20:21 Koundé responds to whether Barça is the best team in Europe: “It doesn’t matter a bit what is said” “We focus on ourselves to be better team.”

20:20 I kound on Flick’s advanced line: “I like it, I like it” «It is true that it is very different from many coaches because it is very advanced and we play the out of play, but I have always had trainers who liked to go to press; So for me it has been easier to get used to this style ».

20:19 Koundé: “I’m fine as lateral” «It is true that it is a very different position from that of Central. So I still need to work in some concepts, especially with the ball. I think without the ball, of course, there are differences, but it is easier for me. But it is true that right now to a side, especially in Barça, it is required, it is requested more ».

20:17 Before the duel, there was a visit to the very special mattresses … Raúl García did not doubt the previous training to encourage the players of Atlético de Madrid.

20:16 By Burgos Bengoetxea will celebrate his 39th birthday in the Metropolitan … Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea turns 39 today. He will celebrate it by directing a big game. Specifically, it will be the third time that an Atlético de Madrid whistles – Barça.

20:14 Lewandowski is an animated … If the Polish striker marks this Sunday against Atlético de Madrid he will reach Ronaldinho, who signed 94 goals having played two and a half seasons more than the current Barca striker.

20:13 The spider is already at home …

20:13 Everything ready in the local costumes …

20:12 Atlético de Madrid recalls the comeback that took place in LaLiga’s first leg … The mattresses assaulted Montjuic, tracing at the last minute with a goal from Sorloth (1-2).

20:11 This has been the arrival of the Barca team to the Metropolitan …

20:10 Today Barça will play green …

20:10 Thus looks today’s scenario …

20:09 Simeone emphasizes his great role in the last matches against Barça: “We have been very forceful”

20:08 Flick and Raphinha are already friends …

20:07 Le Normand: “We play a lot, but we have prepared it well”

20:06 Cerezo is not cut: “The VAR is a disastrous tool”

20:05 Remember that Correa cannot play today for sanction … The Argentine begins to fulfill his sanction of five games for the insults to the referee, in addition to the red shown by the entrance to Djené.

20:02 There is also Barça alignment! Cubarsí returns to the center of defense. Marc Casadó goes out with Pedri in the core. New ownership of a Dani Olmo who begins to establish himself in eleven.

20:01 There is already Atlético alignment! The Cholo Simeone goes with two changes with respect to the XI of the Champions derby. Give the Normand entrance to the axis of the rear. Samu Lino also returns on the left side. Up, Griezmann repeats with Julián Álvarez.