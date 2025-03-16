The fight for LaLiga continues. Atlético de Madrid, third classified with 56 points, receives in the Metropolitan to FC Barcelona, ​​three of the Real Madrid leader (70 points) and with two less matches. From 9:00 p.m. Colchoneros and Blaugranas will see the faces for a vital victory for its objectives to conquer the league title.

The margin of error is getting smaller. Those of Simeone fell to Getafe on the last daya batacazo for the rojiblancos, while those of Flick finally did not play for the sudden death of their doctor Carles Miñarro hours before the clash against Osasuna.