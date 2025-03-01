



He Atlético de Madrid and Athletic They dispute this Saturday, March 1, their league match corresponding to the 26th day of the championship, an appointment to which both teams arrive in Champions League positions.

The set of Simeone He faces the duel against Athletic after his draw (4-4) in the first leg of the semifinals of the Cup against Barcelona, ​​an encounter in which the rojiblancos made a great physical waste that could cause news in the eleven that Cholo presents to receive the Bilbaos.

The Atlético, after his victory in Mestalla against Valencia (0-3), maintained his third place in the first classification, to a point in Madrid and the leader Barcelona. Overcoming this Saturday is indispensable for Simeone to maintain the pulse for the title, but in front of the title, but in front has a very dangerous rival.

Those of Ernesto Valverde They accumulate 16 games in a row without defeat in a league in which the lions last gave up in October against Girona. The Basques arrive in Madrid after beating the Valladolid on the previous day, to which he scored seven goals, a figure that Athletic did not achieve in the League for three decades.









To receive Athletic, who adds five points less than Atlético, Simeone again has the Koke’s low, injured, in the center of the field. The mattress fans are expected to fill the metropolitan stands tonight.

Atlético – Athletic schedule

The attractiveness Atlético de Madrid – Atléticomatch that is played this Saturday in the Metropolitan and corresponding to day 26 of the League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. A match in which the mattress stadium will present a full.

Where to see Atlético de Madrid – Athletic

The clash between Atlético and Athletic can be seen live on television through the retransmission of the Movistar Laliga channel. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of the 26th day of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.