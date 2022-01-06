Simeone. The Argentine did not want to toss a coin and came out with a very starting eleven, no rotations. He came out with the same system as against Rayo Vallecano a 4-4-2 with Marcos Llorente as a winger. Again he opted for an unprecedented forward, Suárez-Cunha, the two managed to see the goal. All the decisions he made came out perfectly. Strong bet on the Copa del Rey.

Oblak. The Slovenian does not rest even in the King’s Cup, but he could have. Rayo Majadahonda shot three times between the three clubs and in all these actions Oblak responded with solvency. He will arrive rested for the game against Villarreal.

Marcos Llorente placeholder image. He played as a right-back, a position that he already knows and that will test the next games before Trippier’s departure. He played only half of it. Without work in defense, he was not very participative in attack, but he gave a goal to Suárez in one of his few visits to the rival area. It is still far from the level it showed last season.

Gimenez. They disallowed a goal for offside at the start of the match. He had little work, but he cut all the balls that he missed. He did not give Majadahonda any options to shoot at goal. He played 45 minutes to continue to gain confidence.

Philip. Like Giménez, he solved the little work that happened on his side. He had no options on set pieces. He was in charge of taking the ball from behind without making mistakes.

I gave it. The Brazilian winger was a dagger down the left wing. He spent most of the game in the rival field, constantly winning the baseline and also managed to score the second for the rojiblancos and give an assist to João Félix. No defense work.

Kondogbia. He was able to overtake Atleti in the first minute of the game with a good header saved by the Rayo Majadahonda goalkeeper. Every day he is more established in the team and cut any counter that the locals tried. Remember the best Kondogbia.

From paul. Indisputable for Simeone. It is everywhere. He did not allow Majadahonda to leave with danger throughout the game and always had a pass to find the best partner in attack. He only lacked the goal. He tried several times, but was not successful from the front.

Lemar. He gave a goal to Lodi. It was very participatory, but not very bright. Simeone decided to save him and took him away at game time thinking about the game against Villarreal

Carrasco. The Belgian was looser than usual and had his little hand in his boots, which João would later achieve, but he failed in the heads up. Nor did Atleti need the best Carrasco. Yes he was generous in defense and helped every time the locals tried to get out of danger.

Cunha. He opened the can for Atleti. He was always the first to start the pressure and from that fight he took advantage of the failure of Casado and the line to score, since he was offside. It went from more to less and Simeone changed him at halftime.

Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan was reunited with the goal that he was missing so much. The Atleti forward was not having a good time and took a weight off his shoulders thanks to the great assistance of Marcos Llorente.

They entered from the bench:

Koke. 45 minutes for the captain after passing the Covid-19. Simeone needed him to take minutes for the next league game. He led the team handle in the second half.

strap. The fashionable man at Atleti gave Griezmann a goal. He had options to score, but Álvaro Fernández prevented him from celebrating his renewal with a goal.

Vrsaljko. After Trippier’s departure he has to step forward. He had the opportunity to show Simeone that he can start, but he did not have much work and did not step on the rival area.

João Felix. The Portuguese played his first minutes in 2022 and came out to delight the Wanda Metropolitano. He left several class plays and put the icing on the cake by marking the hand.

Griezmann. He came back after missing the last three games due to injury and also did it with a goal. The Frenchman is lethal in hand-to-hand and did not miss the only chance he had. The night was not round, since he had to retire injured and left his team with 10 at the end of the game.