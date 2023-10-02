Atlético de Madrid will host Feyenoord this coming Wednesday at the Cívitas Metropolitano to play the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match for the Dutch will be marked by the loss of Santi Giménez, the fashion forward in Europe in whom Atlético de Madrid itself has shown interest.
Let us remember that Atlético drew in the first match against Lazio, a new puncture could complicate their passage to the round of 16, while Feyenoord took an important victory against Celtic, 2 to 0.
Atlético Madrid faces challenges in its key team. Pablo Barrios and Thomas Lemar suffer injuries in midfield, weakening distribution and control. Memphis Depay is also injured up front until at least mid-September. In defense, Soyuncu will not be available until the middle of the month, affecting the defensive solidity that is one of the characteristics. In addition, Reinildo and Vitolo have serious injuries to the cruciate ligament, affecting both defense and attack.
Goalkeeper: Oblak
Defenders: Savić, Giménez or Galán, Hermoso; koke
Frills: Llorente, Saúl, Samuel Lino
Forwards: Griezmann, Morata.
Goalkeeper: Wellenreuter
Defenders: Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman,
Frills: Wieffer, Timber, Paixao, Stengs
Forwards: Minteh, Dilrosun
