According to the newspaper “El Independiente”, the Spanish club must terminate the agreement with Cívitas in favor of Riyadh Air; values ​​were not disclosed

THE Atletico Madrid and the Civics negotiate the termination of the agreement naming rights of the Metropolitano stadium. This move opens the possibility of a new name change for the stadium in the capital of Spain. Since its opening in 2017, the Metropolitano has been the home of Atlético de Madrid, succeeding the former Vicente Calderón.

The initiative aims to attract a partner that offers better financial benefits. The current contract is currently estimated at 90 million euros (around R$552 million) over a decade. The club has already started looking for new partners. According to the newspaper The Independent, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air is in advanced negotiations to acquire the stadium rights.

Initially, the club’s sponsorship strategy included marketing the name with the Wanda Group. Later, the sponsorship was taken over by Cívitas, a real estate company.

The current deal provides the club with €9 billion, approximately R$55.17 million per year. However, it is currently under review. As reported by The Independentthe team is looking for a sponsor with more favorable financial terms.

In addition, Riyadh Air already has a relationship with Atlético de Madrid, being the sponsor of the team’s shirts since the departure of WhaleFin. The sponsorship agreement, valid until 2027, provides for an annual payment of approximately 40 million euros, around R$ 245.2 million. This amount places Atlético de Madrid among the clubs in the LaLiga with the most lucrative sponsorship contracts. Atlético is behind only Real Madrid (with Fly Emirates) and Barcelona (with Spotify).