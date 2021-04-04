LaLiga is red hot. There are only nine days left. On the verge of entering the final stretch of the season, Real Madrid did not fail at home against Eibar (2-0) and was placed with 63 points; Atlético did against Sevilla (1-0); waiting to play this Monday against Valladolid is Barcelona. With everything to be decided, Atlético (66 points), Real Madrid (63) and Barcelona (62) are on a dizzying sprint for the championship. In such a tight league fight, any detail can be important … and decisive.

The Champions factor

Real Madrid is the only Spanish team still alive in the Champions League. His quarter-final match against Liverpool coincides in the same week as the El Clásico. A wear that the whites will have and that their rivals will not suffer for LaLiga. The quarterfinals of the Champions League will be played on April 6 and 14. The hypothetical semifinals on April 27-28 and May 4-5. And the final on May 29. We will see if Real Madrid is still alive in the Champions League and that distraction affects him in the domestic competition.

Cup Final

The calendar of Atlético, Barcelona and Real Madrid Athletic 66 points Real Madrid 63 points Barça 62 points

21-mar Alaves (1-0) Celtic (1-3) R. Society (1-6) 04-Apr Seville (1-0) Eibar (2-0) Valladolid (c) 06-Apr Liverpool (c) Apr 11 Betis (f) Barça (c) R. Madrid (f) Apr 14 Liverpool (f) Apr 17 Eibar (c) Getafe (f) Athletic (Cup) Apr 21 Huesca (c) Cadiz (f) Getafe (c) Apr 25 Athletic (f) Betis (c) Villarreal (f) Apr 28 Granada (c) 02-May The chef) Osasuna (c) Valencia (f) 09-May Barça (f) Seville (c) Athletic (c) May 12 R. Society (c) Granada (f) Lift May 16 Osasuna (c) Athletic (f) Celtic (c) May 23 Valladolid (f) Villarreal (c) Eibar (f)

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, will have the final of the Copa del Rey against Athletic in this final stretch of the campaign (April 17). A final, which comes with the lions injured after falling to Real, and which can be a double-edged sword. A victory would suppose a boost of morale facing the last days in search of the league trophy. But a defeat, would not leave those of Koeman in the best mood and with the league as the only chance to save the season. Extra pressure.

The FIFA Virus factor

The national team calendar left a break between March 25 and 31 in which the great loser has been Atlético de Madrid. João Félix returned injured. The Portuguese did not enter Simeone’s list to play against Sevilla.

The goal-average factor

One of the great factors to take into account is the goal-average. That is, who is above in case of equality to points. In Spain, it is decided by direct confrontation. In the event of this ending in a draw, the overall goal difference would be taken into account. Without a doubt, Atlético-Real Madrid (1-1) managed to keep LaLiga red-hot. “We have not yet said the last word,” said Karim Benzema. Atlético was able to ‘sentence’ the championship and remove the thorn of not winning the eternal rival this season, but there is still life for Barça and Real Madrid. The classic from April 11 It will be another one of those vital games on the calendar. After this Madrid-Barça eight days of competition will remain. This great match, in addition, will be played between the first leg and the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals in which Real Madrid face Liverpool. In addition, there will be an Atleti-Barça (May 9) four days from the end of the competition, which may be decisive.

Direct confrontations Athletic vs Barcelona 1-0 Barcelona vs Athletic May 9 Real Madrid vs Atlético 2-0 Atlético vs Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona vs Real Madrid 1-3 Real Madrid vs Barcelona April 11

The coronavirus factor

It is a title in times of pandemic. The competition, of course, has been affected in this regard. First, because the field factor disappeared because playing at home or away is no longer so important. Goodbye to the environmental factor. But the danger of this bug that is making our lives bitter is also suffered by the footballers themselves. Although, on February 17 of the 20 teams competing in the First Division, there were no cases in February, COVID was primed with Atlético in those weeks. No one is safe and last season we saw a finale in Segunda that went around the world with the Fuenlabrada case. For example, Mirandés has seen how their match against Rayo had to be suspended for six positives. Undoubtedly, this factor will be of vital importance for the shortlist of teams that fight for the title.