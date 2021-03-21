Koke and Trippier during the warm-up before the match.
Atlético de Madrid players make pineapple before the start of the game.
Facundo Pellistri with the ball.
Koke tries to control the ball.
Play reviewed in the VAR for possible hand in the small area of Edgar Méndez. Finally, the referee Martínez Munuera, did not indicate anything.
Play reviewed in the VAR for possible hand in the small area of Edgar Méndez. Finally, the referee Martínez Munuera, did not indicate anything.
Referee Martínez Munuera reviews the hand in the VAR.
Llorente tries to control the ball against Pere Pons.
Lemar with the ball.
Simeone giving instructions from the band.
Trippier tries to get away from Edgar Méndez.
Facundo Pellistri leaves Hermoso.
Abelardo from the band.
Trippier centers for Luis Suárez to score 1-0 for the rojiblancos.
Luis Suárez scores 1-0 at Alavés.
Atlético de Madrid players celebrate Luis Suárez’s goal, while Trippier complains on the floor of a possible injury.
Luis Suárez celebrates 1-0 at Alavés.
Chance for Luis Suárez that Pacheco clears.
Oblak for the penalty to Joselu.
Oblak is warmly congratulated by his teammates after Joselu’s save.
