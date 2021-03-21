Koke and Trippier during the warm-up before the match. Photo:

Atlético de Madrid players make pineapple before the start of the game. Photo:

Facundo Pellistri with the ball. Photo:

Koke tries to control the ball. Photo:

Play reviewed in the VAR for possible hand in the small area of ​​Edgar Méndez. Finally, the referee Martínez Munuera, did not indicate anything. Photo:

Play reviewed in the VAR for possible hand in the small area of ​​Edgar Méndez. Finally, the referee Martínez Munuera, did not indicate anything. Photo:

Referee Martínez Munuera reviews the hand in the VAR. Photo:

Llorente tries to control the ball against Pere Pons. Photo:

Lemar with the ball. Photo:

Simeone giving instructions from the band. Photo:

Trippier tries to get away from Edgar Méndez. Photo:

Facundo Pellistri leaves Hermoso. Photo:

Abelardo from the band. Photo:

Trippier centers for Luis Suárez to score 1-0 for the rojiblancos. Photo:

Luis Suárez scores 1-0 at Alavés. Photo:

Luis Suárez scores 1-0 at Alavés. Photo:

Luis Suárez scores 1-0 at Alavés. Photo:

Luis Suárez scores 1-0 at Alavés. Photo:

Luis Suárez scores 1-0 at Alavés. Photo:

Luis Suárez scores 1-0 at Alavés. Photo:

Atlético de Madrid players celebrate Luis Suárez’s goal, while Trippier complains on the floor of a possible injury. Photo:

Atlético de Madrid players celebrate Luis Suárez’s goal, while Trippier complains on the floor of a possible injury. Photo:

Atlético de Madrid players celebrate Luis Suárez’s goal, while Trippier complains on the floor of a possible injury. Photo:

Luis Suárez celebrates 1-0 at Alavés. Photo:

Chance for Luis Suárez that Pacheco clears. Photo:

Chance for Luis Suárez that Pacheco clears. Photo:

Oblak for the penalty to Joselu. Photo:

Oblak for the penalty to Joselu. Photo:

Oblak for the penalty to Joselu. Photo:

Oblak is warmly congratulated by his teammates after Joselu’s save. Photo:

