Brasiliense beats Ceilândia

In the Federal District there was also repetition. Brasiliense, champion last year, was bi in a new final against Ceilândia, also vice in 2021. This Saturday, Jacaré, who had won the first leg by 2 to 1, could draw to be champion again, and it was exactly that’s what happened. The team left behind the score after a goal by Gabriel Pedra, at 28 of the first half, but by scoring with Aldo, in the second half, he secured his 11th state title.

