Until 2021, Atlético de Alagoinhas, in 50 years of history, had never been state champion. Now, he has two titles to count. After beating Jacuipense 2-0 in Riachão de Jacuípe, the club won the Campeonato Baiano for the second consecutive year. Thiaguinho and Paulinho were the authors of the goals. The last time a team other than Vitória or Bahia won two trophies in a row was in 1943, when Galicia, from Salvador, won the last of three consecutive titles.
April 10, 2022
Brasiliense beats Ceilândia
In the Federal District there was also repetition. Brasiliense, champion last year, was bi in a new final against Ceilândia, also vice in 2021. This Saturday, Jacaré, who had won the first leg by 2 to 1, could draw to be champion again, and it was exactly that’s what happened. The team left behind the score after a goal by Gabriel Pedra, at 28 of the first half, but by scoring with Aldo, in the second half, he secured his 11th state title.
Yeah, champion! Yeah, champion
11x Alligator
Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis#BrasilienseFC #Candangão pic.twitter.com/cZiUgz4p4q
— Brasiliense Futebol Clube (@BrasilienseFC) April 9, 2022
The post Atlético de Alagoinhas beats Jacuipense and is two-time champion of Bahia appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.
#Atlético #Alagoinhas #beats #Jacuipense #Bahias #twotime #champion #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO
Leave a Reply