Nauel Molina, Jose Maria Jimenez and Alvaro Morata scored in the first half, and the quintet was completed with a reverse goal from Joaquin and another by Memphis Depay after Valladolid reduced the difference to 3-2.

With six matches remaining, Atletico raised its tally to 66 points, closing the gap with Real, who beat Almeria 4-2 on Saturday.

Barcelona leads the standings with 79 points and is close to clinching the title for the 27th time, after its crushing 4-0 victory over Real Betis on Saturday.