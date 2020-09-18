Atlético de Madrid is being one of the teams most affected by the coronavirus. Up to five members of the first team have suffered. After the positive of an assistant and Simeone, two PCR tests were carried out last Monday and this morning to the entire first team, in addition to all the workers of the Sports City and the result of both tests in all cases has been negative.

The club is satisfied with this result because it confirms that the protocol is being carried out correctly and is allowing them to have the situation as controlled as possible for the future.