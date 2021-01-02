He Athletics He exercised in Majadahonda in the first training session of this 2021 and he did it without any type of setback. The only absences were Grbic (with coronavirus), Herrera (injured) and Trippier (sanctioned). As for the group, Savic did gym since he saw accumulation of yellow cards.

The rojiblancos will return to exercise tomorrow morning and will travel in the afternoon to Vitoria. He Alaves he is one of the rivals that most needs to win at the moment. Simeone’s men are facing an opportunity to ratify their great start to the season and that is why they consider it vital to get the three points.

During the session there was a good atmosphere and the enthusiasm that the players have for achieving the planned objectives was noticed. To date, the sensations are almost unbeatable. Classified in the Champions League and first in the League, this Atleti dreams of everything.