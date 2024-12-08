Everything works for Atlético and added its ninth consecutive victory against a Sevilla team that was not enough to score three goals in the Metropolitano, the same ones that the colchoneros had conceded in their stadium this season. The victory leaves Atlético with 35 points, one behind Madrid and three behind Barcelona.

The Metropolitano saw a great game, played with intensity, a fight in all areas of the field. Atlético took the lead very early with a right hand from De Paul, but Griezmann had already warned before with a shot against the crossbar.

Seville

A counter game manual

Sevilla’s response was almost instantaneous. Lukabio tied after a practiced corner action. Everything became more complicated for the locals with a great counterattack that ended in a great goal from Isaac Romero. Just before half-time Julián Álvarez equalized but the VAR annulled the goal due to previous offside.

The second half began with a relentless attack by Atlético, but Sevilla would score again in another textbook counterattack culminated by Juanlu. It wasn’t all said. Griezmann made the score 2-3 and Atlético went for the tie, with Sorloth already on the field. Álvaro Fernández avoided the Norwegian’s header three times, but reacted late to a long shot from Samuel Lino that made it 3-3. In addition, Griezmann was the smartest and scored the final 4-3.

The San Mamés party

Athletic consolidates its position in fourth place

For its part, Athletic consolidated its position in fourth place by winning 2-0 against Villarreal in San Mamés with goals from Aitor Paredes in the 14th minute and Iñaki Williams in the 68th minute. Valverde’s team achieved its fourth consecutive victory and in 17 games add up to 32 points in their best league start in 40 years.