To try to conquer the League, Atlético clings to the ‘Metropolitan effect’, since of the three games that remain, two will be consecutive at home (against Real Sociedad and Osasuna, in five days) and one away. In their stadium the mattress team has only yielded nine points out of 51 throughout the season, in addition to being the fewest thrashed and second top scorer, surpassed in attack by Barça. Since two months ago Atlético drew 1-1 in their field against Real Madrid, their last three games at Wanda have resulted in full victories and a balance of 8-0. And he has achieved it against three rivals who are fighting for salvation: 1-0 at Alavés, 2-0 at Huesca and 5-0 at Eibar.

On Wednesday Diego Pablo Simeone’s team will receive a Royal Society that has yet to certify the direct ticket to the Europa League and four days later to Osasuna, who no longer plays anything in sport. Atlético will close the League in Zorrilla, with the unknown of what the situation of Valladolid will then be, with the Pucelano team as threatened as it is by relegation, as the second worst in the championship in their land, where they have only won three games out of 17 The fight for the title and the permanence could therefore coincide in Valladolid on Sunday, May 23 – if there are no modifications – but until then, Atlético focuses its options for success in a stadium that in the domestic competition it has only been able to assault the Levante (0-2).

Before the draw in the Madrid derby, Atlético suffered the other two matches at home against Villarreal and Celta, but now that it seems to have overcome its most critical moment of the course, since the beginning of a second round in which it lost the enormous advantage obtained in the first due to their lack of goal and their physical fatigue, the chances of success for the rojiblancos remain intact.