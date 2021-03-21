Luis Suárez has had two faces this season and the contrast between them is as obvious as it is illogical. His 18 goals in the League collide with zero in the box with which he said goodbye to the Champions League. Unpublished in Europe, now Simeone and his people are holding on to recover the version that marks him as one of the stars of the League, one of the key pieces of the leader. The Uruguayan has scored two goals in Atlético’s last nine gamesBut the confidence is maximum and the message is the same as any other moment of the season: if the team supplies him with balls, he will turn them into goals.

The scorer also comes with another thorn stuck. His change against Chelsea, When he was not even an hour into the game, it did not sit well with him, because he understood that Atleti needed two goals and he is the one who scores the most. But everyone has to change the chip. The League remains.

Dembélé wins points in the eyes of Simeone, but the undisputed number nine, and despite the London episode, is still Suarez. Since he recovered from the coronavirus, the Uruguayan has participated in all the games (except for the Cup) and, although it was usual before he did not finish the games, he has completed seven of the last ten. That is, you are accumulating many minutes, although you are aware: the next yellow he sees will force him to rest.

Seven goals and seven assists against Alavés

There are not a few teams against which Luis Suárez presents some remarkable numbers. Alavés is another of them. In the most recent memory is the party of Mendizorroza in the first round, decided by the Uruguayan with a goal in the 90th minute (1-2), to pass of João Félix, absent today. In addition, the assistance of Llorente’s goal was noted before the break. In total, Suárez he has scored seven goals and has given another seven in his eight games against the albiazul team. The seven before January 3 were with Barcelona. What’s more, of the eight duels he has won seven. The first he lost at the Camp Nou in September 2016 (1-2). However, it can be said that Alavés is good at it. Perhaps it will be a good opportunity to reactivate the scoring streak that Atleti awaits.