Atlético de Madrid will return tonight to the highest European competition, the Champions League. The matches corresponding to the group stage determined the first position for the Bayern Munich, current champion of the tournament, who would play the next phase accompanied by Atlético de Madrid, second classified in group A. For this reason, Simeone’s men would wait in the round of 16 draw for a seeded.

The drums and chance crossed the mattress road to Chelsea. In addition, the draw determines the order of play of the matches. The English team, seeded of this tie, will play the next match against Atlético at Stamford Bridge. Nevertheless, The rojiblanco club will not dress the Wanda Metropolitano in gala for tonight’s match and the anthem of the competition will resound more than 3000 kilometers from the capital of Spain.

Why can’t the match be played at the Wanda Metropolitano?

The pandemic generated by Covid-19 has interrupted the organization of the main sporting events since it began almost a year ago. This time it was no different. The British strain caused another new alarm within the health situation that the world is currently experiencing. For this reason, Europe decided to shield itself against its advance. The Spanish Government joined the restrictions imposed from Brussels and limited flights from the United Kingdom last december. A) Yes, Health decided to veto the entry to the country of the English teams.

Bucharest, chosen historical

The rojiblanco club began looking for a new home due to the impossibility of playing the game on Spanish soil. France and Portugal ruled out for the same reason, while the Italian stadiums did not have availability for the date. Finally, the chosen setting was the National Arena in Bucharest. The rojiblancos evoke great memories of this stadium, where they were proclaimed champions of the Europa League against Athletic Club.

As reported by the newspaper El Mundo, It cost Atlético 200,000 euros to hold the match in Romania, while if they had done it at Wanda, the costs would not have exceeded 10,000 euros. Nevertheless, Simeone has made it clear at a press conference: “We take care of the game, not what we cannot solve”.