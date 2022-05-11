Everything joined Atlético. The 400 official games of the best coach in his history and the pass to the Champions League. Also celebrating was Vrsaljko, but this one was a bit more bitter. He turned 100 games and left the field injured five minutes into the game. Something that left a clear message for Daniel Wass: “Not even when there is no one in your position are you going to play.” Cholo preferred to make a change of scheme and bring in Lodi than to bet on his winter signing.
Atlético’s game was placid except for the first 20 minutes. Ask Reinildo how it was that he had to come to peace in an argument between Oblak and Lodi because the Brazilian had lost the mark in the worst minutes of the mattresses on the field. The Slovenian told the Brazilian everything. That was the turning point in the game for the rojiblancos. From then on, Renan, who seemed to have been cold, gave the first one to Cunha. The first part anticipated us how the meeting was going to be. Atlético dominating and Elche trying without luck to get the goal (they didn’t shoot between the sticks throughout the match). Rodrigo de Paul put the second 15 minutes into the second half, taking advantage of a pass from Griezmann to finish the match.
Atlético did their homework, won 0-2 but it was seen on the pitch that they need a killer for next year. Suárez is already thinking about Inter Miami. Cunha is not a striker who gives you 25 goals per season because he is not going to have that continuity and Antoine is not the man either, he has gone 12 consecutive games without scoring, his worst record of 14 games without scoring is about to equal.
#Atlético #certifies #place #Champions #League #Simeones #400th #game
Leave a Reply