ATHLETIC OF MADRID

Another door to open in the escape room in which this stage of the championship has become for the rojiblancos, in a constant ‘to catch’ test. After Eibar, Valencia and Cádiz, commitments with thorns but that ended in a rose garden, Celta, a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

It will also make it even lower in defense and resources. The coronavirus extends its influence on the athletic staff. To the losses of Hermoso and Carrasco (who could enter the call), João Félix, Dembélé (not yet debuting), Herrera and Lemar join. Cholo loses fantasy, fluidity and overflow. But it has Llorente and Saúl as patches for everything, and, more importantly, Suárez and the fort of Wanda. Collateral antibodies.

AS to follow: Luis Suarez. Five goals in the last three games and a differential capacity with the aroma of a title. The Gunslinger’s cannon fumes.