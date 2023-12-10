Traditional victory, with enormous suffering, for Atlético against a brave Almería that looked like they would be beaten by the Metropolitano, but in the final stretch there was a draw that Oblak avoided and it would not have been unfair. Two very different faces of a Cholo team that went 2-0 early, but left the duel much earlier than it should, perhaps thinking about upcoming tests like the Lazio one, and ended up asking for the time and having a panic attack after Leo Baptistao closed the gap. This time the changes made the Madrid team worse, especially the erratic Memphis and Saúl.

After losing in Montjuic against the best Barça of this season, Atlético was not there to fool around but to demonstrate that it is still a firm candidate for the title. It was Almería's lot, with only four points, still unable to win this season and eliminated from the Cup by Barbastro, but no confidence in the starting 'cholitos'. The Metropolitano is an impregnable bastion this campaign and it was not exactly the day to change the trend.

Furthermore, the fact that the eternal rival punctures the day before is always an incentive for the colchoneros, who appeared hungry at lunchtime and in a flash devoured a rival who tries to be brave and have a leading role but in defense it is a drama and at the top it lacks a real nine. Although the Mediterraneans washed away his image in a notable second half, a terrible outlook for Gaizka Garitano, pointed out by critics from the first day he landed in Almería.

Athletic Oblak, Llorente, Savic, Witsel, Azpilicueta (Giménez, min. 75), Samu Lino (Riquelme, min. 75), Griezmann, Koke, De Paul (Saúl, min. 60), Correa (Molina, min. 75) and Morata (Memphis, min. 60). 2 – 1 Almeria Maximiano, Chumi, Édgar, César Montes, Akieme, Lopy, Robertone (Baba, min. 85), Pozo (Puigmal, min. 85), Embarba (Ramazani, min. 85), Arribas and Baptistao. Goals:

1-0, min. 17, Morata. 2-0: min. 22, Strap. 2-1: min. 62, Leo Baptistao.

Referee:

From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque Committee). Yellow to Koke.

Incidents:

Match of the 16th day of the League, played at the Cívitas Metropolitano before 55,473 spectators.

Cholo introduced four changes regarding the Barcelona duel, since the calendar is tight and the closing of the first phase of the Champions League against Lazio looms, but his squad is extraordinary. The most innovative thing is the return of Savic, the presence of Llorente as a right winger, the location of the multipurpose Azpilicueta as a left-footed center back and the attack with Correa near Morata, with Griezmann moving into the creation zone.

Morata shows the way



The Frenchman had already scored after five minutes, but in the VAR Gil Manzano noticed that his hip was forward of Edgar. A serious warning for Almería, who had tried to press high without success and died due to losses in their own field. Two steals from Griezmann preluded the goals from Morata, after dribbling past Montes and Maximiano, and from Correa, who happily scored an assist from Llorente. Therapeutic targets, since the Madrid native had accumulated four games without scoring and the Argentine had ten games, since his double against Cádiz.

With the dispute apparently resolved in just over 20 minutes, Atlético slowed down and let their opponent do their thing, who already enjoyed good minutes in the final stretch of the first act. The Almeria team took up to five corner kicks almost in a row and Lao Baptistao scared Oblak with a distant but somewhat deflected shot.

The Slovenian excelled after the restart to deflect a header from Embarba. The appointment had changed. Almería lost, but they enjoyed themselves on the pitch and acted with great impudence. Simeone thought about future appointments and withdrew De Paul and Morata to reward Saúl and Memphis. Bad decisions. Right after, Leo Baptistao closed the gap, having taken the measure of his former team. This time, he took advantage of a rebound 'in extremis' from Oblak after a shot that he had hit into the Brazilian himself. Fair reward for the brave Almería.

Nerves surfaced in the Metropolitano, especially when Arribas attempted a tie that Oblak avoided. It is true that before Griezmann was unable to finish off a superb delivery from Llorente at goal, but the Andalusians were superior. Baptistao tested the local goalkeeper again moments after a triple substitution by the very nervous Cholo and De Burgos making two errors. He is accused of not indicating a flagrant grab by Robertone on Memphis that should have been a penalty and cutting off a clear counterattack by Almería due to a previous foul. Simeone asked for calm, but he was attacked. The duel ended on the wire. Who could have imagined it after the first half.