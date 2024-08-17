Atlético Bucaramanga and América de Cali will face each other in the sixth round of the 2024 Finalization Tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League. The current champions of Colombian soccer have not had the expected start this season, while the Diablos Rojos are in sixth position in the table.
Below we tell you what you need to know about Atlético Bucaramanga vs América de Cali: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineup, prediction and news.
City: Bucaramanga, Colombia
Stadium: Americo Montanini Stadium
Date: August 18th
Schedule: 17:45 in Colombia.
In Colombia, the match can be followed live on WinSports+.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Once Caldas
|
2-1 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Santa Fe
|
0-1 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Jaguars
|
0-0
|
Completion 2024
|
Millionaires
|
1-0 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Junior
|
1-0 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Boyaca Patriots
|
1-1
|
Completion 2024
|
National Athletic
|
2-1 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Rionegro Eagles
|
1-2 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Blue Cross
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Once Caldas
|
0-0
|
Completion 2024
Atlético Bucaramanga, the current champion of the Colombian league, is experiencing its most critical moment since the arrival of Rafael Dudamel as coach. Los Búcaros have gone four games without a win and are in 16th place in the general table.
To make matters worse, Adalberto Peñaranda, their big reinforcement for this season, suffered a bone fracture in his fibula, which means he will be out of the team for the next few weeks.
The Red Devils have had an acceptable start in the Finalización 2024 tournament. América de Cali is positioned in sixth position in the table with two wins, one draw and one loss.
If they beat Bucaramanga, and with a combination of results, the team could rise to fourth place this week.
Bucaramanga: A. Quintana, A. Gutierrez, K. Cuesta, J. Mena, C. Henao, J. Mosquera, F. Sambueza, J. Colorado, Fabry, F. Castaneda, A. Ponce.
America: J. Graterol, Y. Candelo, A. Mosquera, D. Bocanegra, E. Velasco, H. Rivera, É. Álvarez, C. Puertas, J. Quiñones, D. Vergara, R. Holgado.
Bucaramanga 1-1 America de Cali
