Atlético Bucaramanga explains why the ‘Bolillo’ Gómez did not stay

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Bolillo Gomez
bolillo gomez
Surprisingly, the DT from Antioquia left office 15 days after being presented.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 30, 2022, 11:25 A.M.
Atlético Bucaramanga, the team that has hired the most coaches in the last six years (18), is now experiencing an unexpected situation: that the coach they had brought to their ranks has not even directed a game.
Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez had been announced as the new coach of the professional squad on November 16. However, this Monday it was revealed that the man from Antioquia decided to leave. Shortly before, Bucaramanga had announced the departure of several players, including its goalscorer, Dayro Moreno, and its starting goalkeeper, Juan Camilo Chaverra.
The explanation of Atlético Bucaramanga
This Tuesday, the club published a statement in which it explains the reasons for the departure of ‘Bolillo’ and ended up blaming the bars for what happened.
“The decision made by the Antioquia coach and his coaching staff are a consequence of the discomfort caused by a sector of the bar in recent days,” says the document.
“The nonconformist comments expressed by some fans and the insults against the new coaching staff were decisive in abandoning the sports project,” he adds.
Finally, the leopard club reported that “the board of directors regrets Professor Hernán’s decision and will start working on the selection of a new technical director to lead the sports project for the 2023 season.”
It is not yet known who will be the new coach of Bucaramanga. At the moment, there is speculation about the arrival of the Argentine Raúl Agustín Armando.
SPORTS
With Soccerred
More sports news
November 30, 2022, 11:25 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Bucaramanga #explains #Bolillo #Gómez #stay
Leave a Reply