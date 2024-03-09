Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/09/2024 – 20:43

Atlético took the lead in the semi-finals of the Campeonato Mineiro after beating América 2-0 at home, this Saturday (9). Paulinho found the net in the first half at Arena MRV, in Belo Horizonte (MG), and Hulk sealed the victory in the second half. It was his 100th goal with the Galo shirt. With the result, the team led by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari secured the advantage of a draw in the return game, to qualify for the state final.

Table with Arana and finish to seal Massa's idol's 100th goal! I LOVE YOU, HULK! pic.twitter.com/fxEiP2MdR7 — Atlético (@Atletico) March 9, 2024

In the 45th minute of the first half, after a good play by Guilherme Arana and Hulk, Paulinho finished into the back of the net after a low cross, opening the score at Arena MRV.

Then, in the second half, with the game quite balanced, Hulk appeared to decide the duel. In the 25th minute, he caught a ball cleared by the rival defense, after a good move by Arana, he opened up space and finished into the net. This was the striker's 100th goal with the Galo shirt.

The finalist for the state title will be determined at the Independência Stadium, led by América – the date and time of the match will still be announced by the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF). Galo passes the stage with a draw or another victory. América, the team with the best campaign in the first phase, needs to win by at least two goals to qualify for the 2024 title decision.