The final stretch of the season is just around the corner and the pulse for LaLiga is more attractive than ever. Atlético de Madrid was an undeniable favorite, but their recent setbacks have ended up boosting whites and Blaugranas to ignite the title fight. After the last Clásico of the season and the victory of Real Madrid, eight days remain to know the outcome of the highest category of Spanish football. This is how the matches for Atlético, Barcelona and Real Madrid are presented.

Atlético de Madrid calendar

Atlético de Madrid will respond to their pursuers tomorrow in the league race. The rojiblancos visit Benito Villamarín tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. to face a Betis in the heat of struggle to reach European positions. Then, Huesca will be the next rival to beat. The people of Huesca are in a vital stage to decide whether to stay. Then those of Simeone will set foot on San Mamés and a week later they will receive Eibar, a team also immersed in the fight for the category.

The next rojiblanco match will be against Elche and On May 9 they will play a new direct final, as this day Atlético de Madrid will visit Barcelona at the Camp Nou. After this match, Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Real Valladolid will be the teams that will try to beat the colchoneros in the last three league games.

Barcelona calendar

Barcelona will play the Copa del Rey 2021 final next week in front of Athletic Club. Once the match has been held, the Blaugrana will begin to prepare their match against Getafe in the Ciudad Condal. The next duel of Koeman’s men will face Villarreal, another of the teams involved in the fight for European positions. Then, Barcelona will host Granada and face Valencia at the Mestalla.

In the absence of four days for the end of the League, the champion will be yet to be decided. Thus, the May 9 duel against Atlético de Madrid will be crucial for the tournament. The race for the title and the permanence will mark the final development and the three points of each game will suppose authentic contests. Thus, the blaugranas will face Levante in Valencia and Celta at home. Finally, Barcelona will close its league participation against Eibar in a momentous match for the permanence of the Basques.

Real Madrid calendar

Real Madrid’s path to win the league title after the classic it will start in Cádiz. The white set will be measured Betis at the Alfredo Di Stéfano in the next week and will play the last Madrid derby of the season against Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez.

The next duel will face Osasuna and they will experience a new decisive clash on May 9. Barcelona and Atlético will meet this day at the Camp Nou, while Real Madrid will host Sevilla, current fourth classified in LaLiga. The next Madrid “finals” will have as protagonists Granada at Nuevo Los Cármenes, Athletic Club at San Mamés and Villarreal at Alfredo Di Stéfano.