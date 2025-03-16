Barça flies imposing by the league. Confident and sure of your possibilities. Cheerful, playful and increasingly intimidating. His career is summarized quickly: in this second round he has added 19 of the 21 points disputed. And defeat is an unknown land in this 2025. Not only in the League, but in all competitions. But there is always a but. A pending subject. A stone in the shoe. An Achilles heel. That is, for Barça, an Atlético de Madrid, a team to which Flick have failed to win in the two precedents of this season. There will be those who speak of bad luck. Flick believes it was due to lack of concentration. “We lacked at the end of the game in the month of December,” he recalled.

He referred to the first assault of the course. The League in Montjuïc. It was on December 21 when the Catalans wasted countless occasions. He only succeeded once Pedri. And they suffered an inexplicable defeat against an Atlético who barely hit the door twice (1-2). But, unlike Barcelona, ​​he did not fail them. That defeat left Simeone leaders. That fateful day, number 18, is also the last defeat in the Barca file.

If we win, we will believe more in our possibilities in the League and gain confidence ”

Hansi Flick





What happened later in the second assault? That Barça did the most difficult: he raised the early 0-2 of Simeone’s. They marked Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Pedri and Lewandowski. But they allowed the final tie in the addition in the monumental IDA of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey (4-4). “There we saw that we must defend better,” He confessed yesterday Flick.

Hansi Flick at the press conference prior to Atlético de Madrid Hand Espinosa, LV

Today, in the third assault, in the absence of 11 days to finish the League and with the return of the Copa del Rey on April 2 in the Metropolitan, the first ‘final’ between them emerges. The difference is minimal. As soon as you separate a point. Although Flick does not have the feeling that part of the title is being played “because there is still a lot”, he acknowledged that “if we win it we will believe in our possibilities and gain confidence. Atlético de Simeone is one of the best in the League with Real Madrid and Athletic Club, ”he reflected. The difference is that to these last two, Barça or has won or has thrashed them.

You have to keep the distance. A defeat would lead the title to Barcelona “

Diego Pablo Simeone





“It is clear that a Barça victory would lead the title for Barcelona. It is important to keep the distances, ”Simeone insisted yesterday. If football is moods, that of your team is not the best. His week already started badly after losing in the previous day of the League against Getafe.



Simeone yesterday in the previous party against Barcelona SERGIO PEREZ / EFE

But the worst was yet to come. In the Champions. Before the eternal rival. And after a sterile extension that reached the penalty shootout, Julián Álvarez slipped and, a television microscope in hand, touched the ball twice. “What do you want me to tell you. It is an unfortunate situation, I felt it for him because he is a great pitcher. I have nothing more to comment, ”said Flick. It was not necessary. With his face of resignation, it was quite clear that the German this chapter left, at least, bewildered. “But they have a great team, they are not only eleven players. They have experience and are in good shape. I don’t think there is much difference despite fatigue, ”he warned, aware that in the end, Atlético will at least score so that the week is not more disastrous.

Then the break will arrive by selections. And Flick will lose a large part of the team for 10 days. “It is not easy to manage the break, but there will be time for other players to recover their energy,” reflected a Flick that is glad that Iñigo Martínez returns to the selection and that he intends to take advantage of the time with players such as bucket or gavi. Both have been somewhat encouraged after the non -call of the source coach “For me, Balde is one of the best. It has power and works a lot. As for Gavi, it will be one of his stars. The 2026 World Cup will play, surely, ”the German predicted.