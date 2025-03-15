A match marked in the calendar arrives. Barça visits the Metropolitan in what is a decisive face to face for the league title. The Barça arrive in a better way and somewhat freshest with legs than an Atlético who comes from a great wear and downs of the Champions League; However, mattresses are very powerful as local. Here, my tactical keys for a match that will have a lot of slate and a lot of level:

Entrance to match, high rhythm and immediate pressure

One of the best virtues of this Barça is the high rhythm with which it does everything. And this aspect will be very important with both ball and without him. Because Atlético comes from very important physical and mood wear. Possessions have to be fast and the (necessary) conduits with speed and determination. In the defensive, the pressure will be capital immediately after losing the ball. Because this is how it is very damaged to the mattress picture. The best time to recover is to enter the second and third pass of Atlético. Because it is just the moment in which the opponent unfolds and the distance to rival goal is still very short. Important to have the maximum activation level this Sunday.

The relationship between De Jong and Pedri

Pedri or Dani Olmo as free

When Barça has a ball, Atlético will be structured in its compact 4-4-2 without going very top. In this context, the Barca team will have to know that the free man will be determined by the pressure jumps of the midfielder midfielders to Pedri. If they accompany Barça’s brain every time he approaches to receive from Íñigo or Cubarsí (it would be normal), the link pass will be with Dani Olmo. If these do not follow Pedri, the pass leaves alone. If Barça knows how to read these situations, he can connect with the interior game with relative ease since it must be added that both Olmo and Pedri are two players with the gift of knowing how to move before nearby surveillances.

Raphinha impact

Atlético is a team that is difficult to mark through a positional attack. Only two goals embedded at home throughout the season. It dominates in defensive heights, aid and distances not to give time to the attackers. Therefore, one of the best ways to harm the Simeone team is in the transitions when it comes out of the proximity of its goal. Thus, in transition or, above all, in long transition. And Barça has the best in this maneuver: Raphinha. His speed, his ability to chain efforts running to space and his current level of completion make him an offensive weapon. The impact of the Brazilian can give victory to the Barca team.



The mobility of Raphinha

Lamine Yamal vs. Gallant

After the substitution of the mattress side against Madrid and, except surprise, Galán will be the dance couple of Lamine Yamal. If not, it would be Reinildo. And as seen in the first spin, the face to face between the canterano and any of the two mattress sides will be the best route of entrance to the positional attacks. And, in a team that defends the interior areas as well as Atlético, the individual overflow is the action that breaks the order. In addition, Lamine Yamal has the mood battle won both. Of the seven dribbles that Lamine tried to Galán, he left in five of them. The same happened before Reinildo, surpassing him twice more. One of them ended in Lewandowski’s goal that established 4-2. Zone to search in static attacks this Sunday.

Julián Álvarez, Sörloth and Lino

The season of the Argentine striker is being magnificent so far. After just a few weeks of initial adaptation, it has become the offensive leader of Simeone’s. It can harm the spaces, short movements from the same area or with its great shot. There are already 22 goals marked in the three competitions. He accumulated the 120 minutes during the week, but his weight on the team is so high that he will play much of the match as well. Another player who, due to its characteristics, always generates danger to the Barca ones is Alexander Sörloth. It is a very very winner of duels both in the area and from the long balls. And then, it is very powerful in the race. He has played only 39 minutes before Barça but has marked in the two games played. You will have more game route. And with Griezmann’s wear during the week, he even has ownership options. Finally, highlight Samu Lino. The Brazilian can play in any of the two bands and ensures depth from their speed and dribbles. This is the third best driblador of the team and the one that takes the most out of the opponents. Without the presence of Correa, you can start on the outside or you can play the revulsive role. Barça will have to be very attentive to all of them.